Don’t be sure you know all the facts about solicitor Dan Johnson’s spending

Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson has been raked over the coals for alleged spending abuses. Johnson says he cannot respond to the charges because of an ongoing investigation by SLED and the FBI. The professor in me saw this as a teachable moment for taxpayers to learn a bit about how a solicitor’s office operates.
In 1973, when Fifth Circuit Solicitor John Foard appointed me the first African-American assistant solicitor in Richland County since Reconstruction, I got to know this system.
The first thing I learned was that the solicitor is the most powerful person in the judicial system. He is more powerful than the judge, who serves as a referee in the courtroom and passes sentences. The solicitor decides which cases to prosecute or not prosecute.
The solicitor’s office is funded by the counties in the circuit as well as court fees and fines. Like sheriffs and police departments, solicitors also receive funding from money seized from drug busts, confiscation of illegally gained properties and speed traps in small towns where many of us have been victims.
These funds are often placed into what some call a slush fund and can be used at the discretion of the agency head.
__________
Want to get rid of that incumbent? November will probably be too late
Voter guide: Who’s running for Richland and Lexington county offices this year
Why wasn’t anyone supervising Dan Johnson? Good question. Why WEREN’T you?
Apparently, how Dan Johnson spent all that money is a mystery to Dan Johnson
Is Dan Johnson breaking the law? Not necessarily. Abusing his office? Without a doubt
__________
A solicitor’s office receives federal and foundation grants and often collaborates with other agencies to meet missions other than locking up defendants.
For example, Dan Johnson’s office sponsors four programs that serve as alternatives to going to jail if successfully completed by defendants. Across the street from the Richland County Judicial Center, at 1716 Main St., he operates the Adult Drug Treatment Court Program, the Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program, the DUI Treatment Court Program and the Veterans Treatment Court Program.
With so many sources of funding, a solicitor or any other law enforcement agency needs a good accounting system to track the spending. This apparently has been the problem in Mr. Johnson’s office.
Rather than rushing to judgment, let us pause and wait for the SLED and FBI reports.
I have urged Midlands Technical College to offer a course for the general public on “Know Your S.C. Government.” Such an offering would open the public’s eyes on how the government at all levels spends taxpayer dollars and implements public policy. Stay tuned.
James L. Felder
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments