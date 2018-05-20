Some North Myrtle Beach residents are protesting the development of Ingram Dunes. The nine-acre track of undeveloped land off 9th Avenue South and Hillside Drive has been used as a walking path by local residents and is dotted with oak trees, pine forests and sand dunes.
Letters to the Editor

Ingram Dunes dunes are worth preserving

Letter to The State editorial board

May 20, 2018 07:30 AM

Columbia, SC

Ingram Dunes, the highest ancient dune on the S.C. coast, in the heart of North Myrtle Beach, has been a treasure loved by many. For more than 70 years, locals and tourists alike have enjoyed its tranquil beauty. The property owners want to develop the land, but the citizens long to see it saved for posterity.

The city has opened negotiations, and a local group, Preserve Ingram Dunes, is collecting donations to help North Myrtle Beach purchase the property. (You can donate at gofundme.com/preserve-the-ingram-dunes or by writing a check to North Myrtle Beach, with “Ingram Dunes Fund” on the memo line, at 1018 2nd Ave S, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.)

We have seen this economy grow, boom and prosper because of tourism. If we do away with these markers that make us who we are, why would people come here?

Adam Miller

Longs

