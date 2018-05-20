In South Carolina conservative equals underfunded

I have lived and worked in more states than I want to remember, and the governments of South Carolina take the prize for the most mismanaged.
Look at the state’s “dedication to education.” State government is spending money on this advertising campaign to try to dispel the fact that South Carolina ranks at or near the bottom of several education rankings. How is that “dedication to education”? Spend that money on education — not telling us how good you think you are.
The Legislature has for the last several years underfunded education by multi-millions of dollars by suspending state law. How’s that for “dedication”?
South Carolina has some of the worst roads. The Legislature raised the fuel tax by 2 cents a year for six years, and now we will only be a billion dollars short of what’s needed instead of a gazillion short. And oh yes, the tourists will pay for it.
So in South Carolina, conservative really means underfunded education, underfunded roads, underfunded state employee wages, an underfunded pension system, underfunded health care, underfunded staffing.
Let’s remember this at the polls in June and November.
Richard Comfort
North Myrtle Beach
