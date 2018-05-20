The real oil conspiracy has nothing to do with Russia

According to Jeffrey Nelson (“How anti-drilling environmentalists are aiding and abetting Russia”), because I oppose seismic testing and oil drilling off South Carolina, I’ve been brainwashed by Russia.
Every city and county council on the coast, along with some inland, is opposed to testing and offshore drilling. Are they part of a Russian conspiracy?
The governor and some who seek the office are opposed to testing and drilling. Have they been duped?
Over the past couple of years, Congress has approved exporting oil and selling off part of our strategic oil reserve. Is Congress part of the conspiracy?
In the short run, our tourist-driven economy and the creation we cherish are too important to risk. In the long run, our national security interests, which include the health of our citizens, are best served by moving away from fossil fuels. Deepwater Horizon and the recent oil refinery explosion in Wisconsin were not fake news.
Conspiracy? Perhaps there is one: a conspiracy to sell more oil.
Rev. Jim Watkins
Pawleys Island
