Why should SCE&G stick us with a second bill for the abandoned nuclear plants?

Federal tax laws may permit SCANA and SCE&G to take a consolidated tax write-off for the “abandonment” of billions of dollars invested in the failed V.C. Summer Nuclear project, but it would be adding insult to injury.
Since a huge tax deduction for one taxpayer means either higher taxes or fewer services for everyone else, this means that in addition to hitting its customers the first time as ratepayers, SCE&G would hit them a second time as taxpayers.
A taxpayer is normally allowed to claim a tax loss on a business asset that is abandoned. This generally makes sense: If a business invests money that’s expected to generate a profit, the capital investment is usually deductible over time as profits are earned. If the business has to give up on its investment because there’s no hope of profit, the investment is simply a loss, and tax rules permit the business to take an abandonment deduction.
But a core principle of tax policy is that no deduction is permitted for expenditures you pay with money that is not yours. And at least $2 billion of the company’s $9 billion total investment was funded by ratepayers through their monthly power bills. SCE&G hasn’t suffered that $2 billion loss. Under existing laws, however, the company could receive a wholly undeserved tax deduction for a paper loss financed by the very ratepayers it has fleeced.
One aspect of this sad saga is certain, and that is it will be unfolding for years to come. The Legislature should consider requiring SCANA and SCE&G to pass through to ratepayers any federal and state tax benefits they receive on their abandonment deduction for the portion of the V.C. Summer project funded by ratepayers. The cash value of that abandonment-loss deduction would be hundreds of millions of dollars. Whose money is it anyway?
Archie Parnell
Sumter
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments