There’s a better way to keep SC motorcyclists alive

As I commute along S.C. interstates, a sign draws my eyes away from the road, to read: Watch out for motorcycles.
Any safe, licensed driver would watch out for any possible road hazard: other drivers, pedestrians, children, pets, other animals, road debris and, yes, even motorcycles.
If South Carolina is so concerned about motorcyclists, why not require them to wear helmets?
Most motorcycle fatalities are caused from head injuries, and it is a proven fact that helmets saves lives.
A helmet with a face shield would keep wind, dust and bugs out of cyclists’ eyes so they might be able to watch out for cars and trucks. They’re everywhere, you know?
South Carolina should pass a helmet law, and remove that stupid sign that draws drivers’ attention away from the road.
Terry R. Tobias
Gilbert
