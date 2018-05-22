Why lie when it serves no purpose?

Until Donald Trump ascended the world stage, I’m not sure I bought the concept of “compulsive liar.”
Today I watched on TV as Trump told a group of adoring military spouses that he was going to give them their first pay raise in 10 years. That didn’t sound right to me, so I picked up my cell phone and Googled “military pay raises.” The very first response was federalpay.org/military/raises, which listed pay raises for every year starting with 2004. The list oddly included a 2.1 percent raise in 2017, when Trump was president; apparently he forgot about that. If fact, federal law requires military raises whenever the Employment Cost Index rises, as it does quite consistently.
But how does one make sense of a lie — or of the person telling it — when it can be exposed in seconds and serves no purpose? Is that not a form of mental illness? More to the point, how does one make his way in life if everyone he knows is aware that he has no control over what comes out of his mouth? Can a nation, or the leader of the free world, survive such a humiliating affliction?
Terry Munson
Pawleys Island
