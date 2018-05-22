Trump more worthy of Peace Prize than Obama was

Paul Denman seems to find the idea of a Nobel Peace prize for President Trump for his pending summit with North Korea somehow risible (“Why stop at peace prize for Trump?”).
Mr. Denman should refresh our memories: What did his boy Obama do to get his peace prize?
Should he have gotten prizes for both economics and medicine for Obamacare? How about the prize for fiction for his narrative that the average family will see premiums go down $2,500 and his promise that if you like your plan you can kepe your plan. He peddled this fiction so well, a lot of people thought it was true.
Patrick Lauterbach
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments