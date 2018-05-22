Trump tax cuts help the rich buy our government

Jim Clark has a point when he says that “Taking money from people makes them poorer” and that lowering their taxes increases spending, leading to more tax revenue (“Liberals can’t understand that cutting taxes brings in more money”).
The problem is that here in the United States, we have the best government that money can buy.
When the Republicans do tax reform, they “broaden the base” (i.e., increase taxes on the poorest segment of our population, the ones who need to spend their money on food, clothing, etc.), and they lower taxes on the richest element.
The rich, of course, already have enough money to buy every Gucci bag and BMW that they ever desired. So what can the wealthy do with their extra millions? Buy more Apple stock? Or perhaps, spend some of it to influence the best government money can buy?
Donald Burdett
Santee
