Will people who question Republicans’ moral fiber actually vote for Dan Johnson?

Does anyone else find it ironic that many rank-and-file Democrats and some of their leaders, the same ones who love to question the moral fiber of Republican leadership, apparently will vote fort Dan Johnson once again as solicitor for Richland and Kershaw counties?
Based on recent reports in The State, the best thing to be said for the budgetary management of Solicitor Johnson is he is either dishonest, stupid or really incompetent.
If he wins the June 12 primary, it will prove interesting to see how they explain this choice.
William Barlow
Columbia
