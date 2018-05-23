Winning over evangelicals in two easy steps

A close friend pulled me aside and told me that he was worried about the way I was trash-talking America. I told him I was shocked, because I thought he agreed with me. He said he did, but his concern was that if I kept it up, I could be elected president.
I told him that that wouldn’t happen because I wouldn’t get the all-important evangelical vote. After all, I only had one wife, and I’d never been on the cover of a pornographic magazine.
I assured him that I assumed that some of those evangelicals are good people. I guess what it all boils down to is that I’m just not as “hip” or “cool” as Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell Jr. Or Jesus, for that matter.
Tim Mueller
Columbia
