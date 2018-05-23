Defeating SC abortion ban nothing to brag about

Dismemberment abortion forcefully pulls the arms and legs off of the torsos of unborn children. These are living human beings who feel pain, and they are basically drawn and quartered in the mother’s womb and their parts thrown in the trash.
Republican legislators sought to ban this procedure, but Democrats goaded them into including almost all abortions. Unfortunately the GOP fell for it.
A Democratic senator bragged about the stamina he exhibited to filibuster the legislation. What kind of person could take pride in promoting dismemberment abortion?
Even though we technically have done away with partial-birth abortion, a 2016 op-ed column in The Hill says nearly 13,000 late-term abortions happen annually. And that’s the ones we know about. The column said more than 1,000 medical professionals have concluded that abortion is never medically necessary to save a mother’s life.
Some medical treatments may cause the termination of the child’s life, but the goal is not abortion. I wonder what threat to a mother’s life is immediately cured by an abortion.
Frank Gause
Lexington
