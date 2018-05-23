SC GOP gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton
Gun ad a turn-off for Templeton fan

May 23, 2018 02:12 PM

Columbia, SC

There was no doubt in my mind that I would be voting for Catherine Templeton for governor — until I saw that ridiculous ad showing her discharging a .38-caliber pistol.

I really do not like the message that is sending to our youth.

Now I really have to give my support for her second thoughts.

Jay Dahlgren Sr.

Orangeburg

