Gun ad a turn-off for Templeton fan

There was no doubt in my mind that I would be voting for Catherine Templeton for governor — until I saw that ridiculous ad showing her discharging a .38-caliber pistol.
I really do not like the message that is sending to our youth.
Now I really have to give my support for her second thoughts.
Jay Dahlgren Sr.
Orangeburg
