U.S. embrace of Israel is shameful

Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians is not surprising. Indigenous peoples worldwide have been turned into inferior cultures in their homelands by colonial expansion or the formation of a dominant state and systemically destroyed for racist or other nefarious reasons. America is as guilty as any of the other powers.
America became the leader of the free world by championing the rights of indigenous peoples and the inherent right of self preservation. The decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, the shameful celebration of the event and the endorsement of Israel’s right to slaughter Palestinians is an affront to humanity. Once again, President Trump has abdicated America’s worldwide leadership.
The Iran, Iraq and Libya experiences clearly demonstrated that American economism is a misguided policy. I do agree that Trump’s astronomical increase in the military budget is visionary: America will need every defense possible to sustain this us-against-the-world mentality.
Stanley Cooks
Columbia
