There’s nothing good about diversity

We seem to believe that diversity is the key to a society filled with joyous success and fulfillment.
In truth, diversity is malarkey. Truly it serves as a mellowing away of strong characteristics that earn a society peace, prosperity and success. Rounding down is what it used to be called.
Take a look. Asia is diverse; the day-to-day sport is killings. South America is diverse; headlines there carry killings, strikes, poverty, disorganization. The Middle East goes further. Diversity is its best birth control; killings again. And Africa, with its many tribes, shows that new bottoms in society are reached by this disastrous idea.
Diversity — aka BS at its highest.
Clif Judy
Lugoff
