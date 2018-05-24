Nobody is subsidizing my solar panels

I have to speak up when people say I’m not paying my fair share for the energy grid or that my solar panels are a burden on other customers.
I make power on my rooftop, then I sell it to the utility. Utilities only want to pay 2 percent of their customers at an equitable rate. After that, they want to pay a much lower rate.
The utilities have been trying to confuse everyone by saying that other customers are subsidizing my solar panels. But that’s not the case.
We are all paying a cost for generating power from solar the same way we are all paying the utilities to generate power from nuclear, gas and coal. Since I sell the excess power I make on my roof, that gets lumped in with all the other power we all pay for. Customers only pay for the electricity they use.
I hope our legislators will raise the cap to keep utilities from short-changing customers.
Barbara Bowers
Columbia
