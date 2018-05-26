SC Conservation Bank will keep preserving our beautiful places

I’ve lived in a number of states where I’ve seen beautiful places compromised — sometimes intentionally and sometimes accidentally — when communities didn’t plan for population growth to work in harmony with nature.
That’s why I was so impressed by the General Assembly’s May 10 decision to reauthorize the state’s Conservation Bank and Gov. Henry McMaster’s signature that made it law on May 18.
The bank has helped to protect nearly 300,000 acres of conservation lands since it was established in 2002. Without this legislation to continue its critical work, the bank was due to sunset next month.
The overwhelming support for the bill was a display of bipartisanship that we don’t hear of often enough these days. Our lawmakers believed that this issue was important enough to put aside the Republican-Democratic divide and make a decision that was right for their own families, for future generations and for all people of this state.
To put it simply, they showed that they care.
We can only hope that the members of our congressional delegation will follow suit and push to reauthorize the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund this fall.
I fell in love with nature as a child — camping, fishing and hunting. Over the years, I switched to hunting with a camera. My wife and I both enjoy nature photography and spend as much time as we can in protected lands such as Audubon South Carolina’s Francis Beidler Forest.
We now share our love of the outdoors with our grandchildren, recognizing the importance of instilling a deep appreciation of nature among our future voters and leaders.
I’ve seen a lot of remarkable birds and other wildlife on my photography trips, but one of my favorite sights is observing children walking — or even at times running — along a nature trail or boardwalk, developing an early love for these invaluable places.
Dr. Donald F. Wuori
Columbia
