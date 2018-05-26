Columbia Women’s Club building shouldn’t have been razed

This is a big thank you to the USC Education Foundation and the Catholic Diocese of Charleston for providing yet another poignant example of Walt Kelly’s quote: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” My heart broke as I drove past the rubble on Blossom Street where the Women’s Club had stood since 1941.
When will we ever learn?
Sallie Hook Boggs
Columbia
