The Columbia Women’s Club at Maxcy Gregg Park, photographed in 1950, was recently razed. Russell Maxey Photography Collection Courtesy of Richland Library

Columbia Women’s Club building shouldn’t have been razed

Letter to The State editorial board

May 26, 2018 07:21 AM

Columbia, SC

This is a big thank you to the USC Education Foundation and the Catholic Diocese of Charleston for providing yet another poignant example of Walt Kelly’s quote: “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” My heart broke as I drove past the rubble on Blossom Street where the Women’s Club had stood since 1941.

When will we ever learn?

Sallie Hook Boggs

Columbia

