Doesn’t Templeton realize this is one of our biggest phobias?

Evidently Catherine Templeton campaign’s is unaware that fear of snakes is the second-biggest phobia among the American public. How else can one explain the decision by the campaign to continue showing such an obnoxious ad on TV?
It seems reasonable to expect that whenever Ms. Templeton begins talking about “killing snakes” between now and the June 12 Republican primary, many people will immediately mute the volume of their television and look away until the ad is no longer being shown. Those people who fear snakes, especially those who have been traumatized in the past by snakes, will then likely discuss with friends and neighbors how offensive they found this advertisement.
Political advertisements are supposedly all about persuading people to vote for a candidate. This particular ad hardly endears one to Mrs. Templeton’s attempts to become our next governor.
Doel David Day Sr.
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments