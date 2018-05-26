Attacks just highlight SC Gov Henry McMaster’s strengths

In a recent Republican primary debate (“In first TV debate, GOP primary candidates tie Gov. McMaster to corruption”), Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant suggested that the Wando River bridge closure might account for the half-empty room. “LOL,” as the kids say.
Assuming he’s right, then kudos to Gov. Henry McMaster, who spent the day of the debate at the bridge with members of the Department of Transportation, the Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement, actively working to fix the problem.
I’m glad we have a governor who cares and spends time governing rather than wasting an evening beating back a bunch of tired political rhetoric from people who want his job.
Regarding the idea that he is tied to corruption, I won’t hold my breath: McMaster was a U.S. attorney, state attorney general and one of the two people then-Gov. Nikki Haley asked to put together an overhaul of the state’s ethics law. McMaster is the only candidate who has actually prosecuted corruption; as attorney general, his office prosecuted and convicted a former Democrat lieutenant governor of fraud and sent him to prison.
Gov. McMaster has led the fight against illegal drugs, child pornography, domestic violence and abortion. Henry takes action while others talk.
Robert Liming
Columbia
