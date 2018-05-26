Shytori Davenport plea deal proved to be deadly

Let me see if I have this right:
1. Shytori Davenport has been arrested and charged with the murder of Amon Rice (“Arrest made in killing of 17-year-old Lower Richland basketball player”).
2. Davenport had been arrested in February 2016 and charged by a grand jury with multiple offenses, one of which could have put him in jail for life if he was convicted.
3. He was allowed to plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge and released.
4. If he had been put in jail for even a year on any of the charges, he would have still been in jail on May 10 when Rice was shot and killed. Amon Rice would still be alive.
Anything wrong with this picture?
Marcia Brown
Lugoff
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments