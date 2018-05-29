Malinowski is the best choice

Richland County Council Member Bill Malinowski has more than 30 years of service in the FBI. He knows the law and has the support of local law enforcement. His opponent can’t say that.
Bill has served the northeast part of Richland County faithfully and well for 12 years. His opponent can’t say that.
Bill does not accept money from and is not beholden to any special-interest groups. His opponent certainly can’t say that.
If you want a councilman who has the citizens’ best interests at heart, make sure you vote for Bill Malinowski.
Mike Richardson
Irmo
