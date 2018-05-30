Bill Jones is a man of integrity

Bill Jones has contributed vast amounts of time and energy to building the kingdom of our lord in Columbia. Dr Jones became president of Columbia International University more than 10 years ago, when it was on the brink of losing accreditation.
Contrary to recent allegations (“Alumni: Inappropriate conduct at a Columbia college went all the way to the top”), Dr. Jones is a man of integrity to the extreme. He has mentored me and was and is instrumental to my Christian formation. He and his beautiful wife, Debbie, started Crossover, a ministry whose sole purpose is to spread the word of Christ in lands hostile to Christians and where persecution is a way of life.
Dr. Jones is an extremely warm, caring and friendly individual. I have witnessed his students’ reverence and fondness for him.
Bill and his wife have one of the most beautiful marriages my wife and I have had the privilege of witnessing. Their support for each other and for their children and grandchildren is inspiring.
J.T. Gandolfo
Columbia
