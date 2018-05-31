Anti-immigrant equals anti-diversity

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Immigration and Naturalization Act, which gave Asians, Latinos and Africans a better chance of becoming citizens, just like Europeans had always had. But now we have a president who doesn’t want immigrants from Haiti and Africa, who wants a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, who wants to ban people from Muslim countries. Instead, he wants people from Norway.
So, what these anti-immigration conservatives want to do is to preserve the whiting of America. Diversity is scary to them; a diverse society will take away from white privilege, and many extreme conservatives do not want to lose this. We should be excited to have a diverse society. When we embrace those who are different than us, we should be able to live in a more peaceful and harmonious society.
Victor Rodgers
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments