More billionaires are vital to national security

History shows that world peace is not easily achieved; peaceful periods have never been sustainable. Perhaps History also tells us that there will be a dominant world military power.
Weapons of mass destruction are the scariest development in the history of the world.
Would the world be better served with a militarily dominant China, a militarily dominant Russia, or perhaps a militarily dominant Middle Eastern power? How about a militarily dominant United States?
The country with the strongest economy has the best chance of having the strongest military. The United States needs to create more billionaires to pay the taxes needed to strengthen the military.
Buzz Mathis
Chapin
