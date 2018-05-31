Politicians to blame for SCE&G mess

The ad one candidate for governor is running sends a clear message about the state of politics in our State House.
Our legislators can’t make a decision in the best interest of residents unless it benefits them.
The lack of action on SCE&G’s failed nuclear project is appalling. The whole mess shows what happens when politicians, regulators and utility companies are involved: Customers end up paying out the nose for failed projects, excessive bonuses and politicians who receive huge political contributions.
We need to get rid of the political snakes in our State House.
Merle Sharick
Prosperity
