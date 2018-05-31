The lobby of the SC State House while the Legislature is in session.
The lobby of the SC State House while the Legislature is in session. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
The lobby of the SC State House while the Legislature is in session. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Letters to the Editor

Politicians to blame for SCE&G mess

Letter to The State editorial board

May 31, 2018 09:12 AM

Columbia, SC

The ad one candidate for governor is running sends a clear message about the state of politics in our State House.

Our legislators can’t make a decision in the best interest of residents unless it benefits them.

The lack of action on SCE&G’s failed nuclear project is appalling. The whole mess shows what happens when politicians, regulators and utility companies are involved: Customers end up paying out the nose for failed projects, excessive bonuses and politicians who receive huge political contributions.

We need to get rid of the political snakes in our State House.

Merle Sharick

Prosperity

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

  Comments  