Help readers understand questions on SC primary ballots

The two major political parties have chosen to place on the June 12 primary ballots nonbinding advisory questions that appear to highlight differences in the parties.
Democratic voters will be asked whether they want doctors to be able to prescribe medical marijuana and whether the governor should be required to accept all federal revenues offered to support or expand Medicaid.
Republican voters will be asked if the state should let them register by party and if the state tax code should be brought into conformity with the new federal tax law.
These issues deserve more attention than they are being given. While they are advisory and may be recruiting tools for the two parties, I hope newspapers will provide cost-benefit analyses and other information to help the public understand them.
William Heitsman
Darlington
