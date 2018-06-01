On cue: A great tribute to a departed Marine

On Friday before Memorial Day, two of us were placing American flags on the graves of veterans at our church. As we pushed the flag into the ground on one plot, my partner’s cellphone rang. He’s a Marine, so his ring tone is the Marine Hymn.
As the phone played “From the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli,” we were struck by the fact that the plot contained the remains of a U.S. Marine veteran.
Coincidence?
James Wilson
Columbia
