Vote out Richland County Council members who paid Seals

The Richland County Council meeting concerning the payoff to former county administrator Gerald Seals was a train wreck at best and demonstrated the ineptitude of our council members. It looked as though they had never held a meeting before, and this had to be one of the most important meetings of the year.
From what I read, Mr. Seals has not filed a suit, but we’re told the council members voted to pay him $1 million because they were afraid he was going to file a lawsuit saying the county fired him illegally. Doesn’t the county have paid attorneys on staff?
I was jubilant that the motion was not going to pass, but then there was some commotion with one of the members, some more motions flying around and the next thing you know they are voting again, and we all know how that turned out.
Two members who voted to fire him — Seth Rose and Jim Manning — weren’t even there to vote. Why not?
Our leaders in the county, city and state sure do some boneheaded things, but this one sure got my goat. Please watch the video of the meeting and cast your votes this year for someone who was not in that room.
Bill Coggins
Columbia
