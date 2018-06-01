Catherine Templeton can’t be trusted with our tax dollars

Most reasonable folks don’t mind paying their fair share of taxes. What folks do mind is a massive waste of taxpayer dollars because of complete incompetence. Wrongful termination lawsuits by 11 state employees, costing taxpayers $1.2 million, is apparently what Catherine Templeton calls cleaning house (“This GOP governor candidate’s ‘buzzsaw’ of state employees cost SC $1.2 million”).
Templeton is an attorney and doesn’t understand wrongful termination?
If Templeton can’t spend tax money as she would her own, she doesn’t deserve to be in office and should not be trusted with tax money. That she has clearly proven.
Nan Faile
Leesville
