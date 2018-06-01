SC Democrats should stick with Archie Parnell

Democratic leaders’ decision to abandon congressional candidate Archie Parnell is a bad idea. It’s an old pattern: Our party is so afraid of what Republicans will say that it eats its own.
Parnell committed a violent criminal act 40 years ago. His big recent mistake was not telling his staff and the party about his past before he filed to run for Congress. The staff and the party have a right to feel betrayed.
Even so, they should have made the story public, heard what Parnell had to say and then decided whether to quit the campaign. If the Democrats fall one seat short of taking the U.S. House, the S.C. Democratic Party will deserve the blame.
Samuel Baker
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments