Don’t blame police for high-speed chases; blame the criminals

The May 27 article, “Police chases killing bystanders,” might better have been titled “Criminals running from the police killing themselves and bystanders.” Its long emotional focus failed to give a true picture of the risk of police chases to the public.
While admittedly some review and adjustment of police policies is reasonable, at its core, this is not a police problem. It’s a criminal problem.
According to a nationwide Department of Justice study, two-thirds of fatalities and three-quarters of injuries from police chases are to the occupants of the vehicle running from the police. Few of them can be classified as innocent “bystanders.” Additionally, the number of fatalities has remained essentially unchanged for years, at 300 to 400 per year.
That’s only a tiny fraction of the 68,000 police chases per year, and it means that the danger to a true bystander is about the same as the risk of dying from a dog attack, bee sting or other animal attack.
The State’s article stressed that most chases in South Carolina started with traffic violations, thereby soft-pedaling the nature of those who run and their crimes. But the two main cases mentioned involved career criminals with long rap sheets. Had they been in jail for their prior crimes, the victims of their crashes would be alive today.
The article didn’t examine the current punishment for running from police in South Carolina, and what impact stiffer penalties might have. Also missing is any discussion of the common-sense possibility that more criminals may run from the police, and at higher speeds, if they know the police won’t chase them at high speed.
Ultimately, the article advocates for restrictions on police pursuits. It suggests that if we rein in the police and hold them accountable, the fatalities will drop. However, it fails to mention that California passed a law in 2006 limiting police chaces and in the 12 years since then, there’s been no marked decrease in the number of deaths, or high-speed chases. This suggests that putting limits on the police is not necessarily a solution.
The question of police chases is a complicated issue, and reporting on it should rely less on emotion and more on objective, data-driving analysis that can truly educate readers.
John Holecek
Columbia
