Pick your SC primary ballot carefully

I’m urging everyone to vote on Tuesday, and remember: You can vote in either primary. Since the Republicans are all saying the same thing, I recommend the Democratic primary and two outstanding candidates.
James Smith, for governor, has a military background and is a real live hero. He is running a bipartisan campaign to represent the entire state, not just one party or group. He promises to fight to get our money back in the SCANA/SCE&G debacle, as well as Palmetto Utilities in northeast Richland County, to work for better education and health care, reasonable gun control and school and prison safety. I’ve never heard anyone in the Legislature say anything against him; much of the “good” legislation coming out of the House was crafted by James. He truly wants to make South Carolina better for all of us, and he’s one of the nicest people I know.
And while you’re voting, vote for Sean Carrigan for Congress. He also has a military background, great ideas and the courage to execute them. After all the years of having U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson do nothing, Sean is ready to go in and fight for South Carolina.
For all the people who complain there is nobody good running, take a another look. We have a chance to elect two wonderful candidates.
Francee Levin
Columbia
