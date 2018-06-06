Politicians’ promises don’t add up

The airways and billboards are filled with ads from politicians who remind us how lucky we are that they are running for office. They emphasize how their opponents have spent public funds inappropriately or appointed their unqualified relatives and friends to boards. However, if elected they will probably do the same.
Even though we hear many promises of change, they give no deadline, no method to measure progress — just a bunch of loose words. They are going to save taxpayers’ money; I’m sure we can count on that. They forget that almost everyone wants to be treated fairly, which requires officials with ethics and respect for revenue.
We realize that we must spend vast amounts of funds to develop infrastructure, hospitals and schools and good-paying jobs. We all want fair laws and policies based on increasing our longevity and lifestyle and preserving our environment.
James Muldrow
Columbia
