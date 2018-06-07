Guns haven’t changed; maybe we have

There has been much debate about the causes of middle and high school shootings in America, and it is certainly true that it is sad and appalling that there is so much of these shootings happening in this country. A look back in time can help understand where we are today regarding these horrible events.
My research shows that only nine middle and high school shootings occurred between 1950 and 1959, with no mass shootings. But there have been 96 between 2010 and May 2018, including multiple mass shootings. Although the U.S. population has only doubled from the 1950s to the 2010s, there have been 10 times as many school shootings.
Now, is the problem with shootings in middle and high schools today guns, or is it how we view ourselves, others and life in general? I’ll let you answer that question.
John Muller Law
Columbia
