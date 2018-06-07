Special interests ensure there’s no SC helmet law

The letter “There’s a better way to keep SC motorcyclists alive” reminded me that South Carolina once had a helmet law that protected many riders. But in a move that made a mockery of common sense, the law was repealed some years back. Look up the group called ABATE, and you can read arguments that defy the laws of gravity as well as common sense.
This group claimed that South Carolina’s law was an infringement on the rights of the riders to put their life in a much greater danger zone of an unprotected brain. Our politicians again proved they dance on the strings of special interests. Common sense in this state in a lost art.
Charles Rogers
Columbia
