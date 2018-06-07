SC doesn’t have enough money, but politicians preach status quo

The governor promises to cut government spending and oppose all tax increases. This really says “maintain the status quo.”
The Legislature has been our problem creator, not problem solver. Lawmakers allowed SCE&G to write the law that has cost us $2 billion.
The Legislature changed the state retirement plan so people can retire after 25 years, but failed to adequately fund the plan. We have a shortage of teachers (affecting the children’s future), a shortage of law enforcement and a shortage of prison staff (both affecting our safety) because of inadequate pay and uncertain pensions.
The gas tax increase was another example of failure to solve the problem.
Let’s unite with our teachers, law enforcement and state workers and vote for realists and problem solvers.
Which statement is false?
1. The state has enough money and doesn’t need to increase taxes.
2. We do not have enough money to adequately pay teachers and other state employees, fund their pensions and adequately fix our roads and bridges.
It’s time for change.
William Pebley
Little Mountain
