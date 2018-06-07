At least one thing about our politics is expansive

Regarding our current administration, our poor republic seems irreconcilably split at the extremes of sweeter-than-baby Jesus and more-destructive-than-Sherman. This unfortunate divide has had at least one benefit: vocabulary development.
The pro-Trumps have left us with the tired old “lyin’,” “crooked”, and “slime ball,” while the un-Trumps have gifted us with “dotard,” “feckless” and “oleaginous.”
Can “pusillanimous,” “avaricious” and “meretricious” be very far from current usage?
Ned Rowe
Little Mountain
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments