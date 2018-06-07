SC, US need to get out of the bomb-making business

No doubt business and political leaders, once upon a time, genuinely believed that nuclear energy and nuclear weapons had their place. They had no experience with the negative consequences. Now Sen. Lindsey Graham expresses dismay that plutonium has a half-life of 24,000 years and that South Carolina is stuck with tons of it.
Trying to blame federal officials for not having another home for the waste is a useless use of the rear-view mirror. Sen. Graham laments MOX’s likely demise, but he, along with the decision makers of 50 years ago and today, pushes nuclear bombs and fuel rods at the country as if the deadly byproducts don’t exist.
Off-loading the waste is one thing. A better thing is to shift the passion to not generating more.
Joanne Williams
Columbia
