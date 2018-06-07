Strong military makes our nation strong

Memorial Day provided a good opportunity for us to recall that our military is what keeps us free. Pacifism is utterly helpless to thwart terrorism or any other threat.
As an illustration, look up Nehemiah 4:16-17. It’s the strong military that keeps a nation strong. The military protects the building of society and infrastructure.
We need our military to be strong and respected.
Danny House
West Columbia
