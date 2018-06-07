‘State’ shouldn’t print such hateful letters

The State’s editors have a responsibility to print letters that have merit, not hateful rhetoric.
Recently I read a letter in The State belittling the high schoolers marching against gun violence, in which the author labeled them as “little liberals” or some similar political epithet (“Young protesters need to learn politics isn’t for the easily offended”). I was heartbroken and disgusted that an adult would attack young people trying to make their future safer.
In the letter by Patrick Lauterbach, “Trump more worthy of Peace Prize than Obama was,” the writer referred to President Obama as “his boy Obama.” This blatantly racist expression and disrespect for the former president is unacceptable.
Our society must do better, and The State’s editors must do better. Publish letters that convey purpose and thoughtfulness, not those based in spitefulness, intolerance and racism. We’re seeing firsthand how tragically contagious hateful words and actions have become.
Susan Craig
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
