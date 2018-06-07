We have to rein in Richland County Council

Why do the members of Richland County Council think it is acceptable to hand over $1 million of the ta payers’ dollars to an employee they deemed incompetent? Why didn’t the County Council ask the county attorney, who works for them, about the provisions of the administrator’s contract? What is to prevent council from contracting with an outside attorney and reconsidering the awarding of the $1 million?
Why are council members afraid to go to court?
Maybe you accept this carefree attitude, but I do not. I believe the citizens are due a full explanation. The council should reexamine the way it does business to prevent this kind of unacceptable behavior from occurring now and in the future. The council should monitor more carefully the business it conducts behind closed doors. If council members want to pay someone $1 million, maybe they should consider taking it from their own salaries.
We should be able to count on our elected officials to operate with transparency, know the laws under which they govern and follow them. If we don’t speak out and tell them their actions are unacceptable, who knows what they will do next?
Candy Waites
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments