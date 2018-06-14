Somebody needs to pay for Seals debacle

The $1 million settlement for fired Richland County administrator Gerald Seals is more wasteful spending of our tax dollars to cover incompetence on our County Council.
If Mr. Seals was fired for good cause, why is it necessary to give him such a large settlement? If he was fired for good cause, he certainly wouldn’t prevail in a lawsuit.
If he was fired without good cause, then council members Norman Jackson, Gwen Kennedy, Paul Livingston, Jim Manning, Greg Pearce and Seth Rose should all be fired for this wasteful spending of our tax dollars.
Is anybody in our county government ever going to be held responsible for these kinds of incidents?
Joe Pappas
Columbia
