Richland County Council’s vote to pay a settlement with fired administrator Gerald Seals.
Richland County Council’s vote to pay a settlement with fired administrator Gerald Seals.
Richland County Council’s vote to pay a settlement with fired administrator Gerald Seals.

Letters to the Editor

Somebody needs to pay for Seals debacle

Letter to The State editorial board

June 14, 2018 08:01 AM

Columbia, SC

The $1 million settlement for fired Richland County administrator Gerald Seals is more wasteful spending of our tax dollars to cover incompetence on our County Council.

If Mr. Seals was fired for good cause, why is it necessary to give him such a large settlement? If he was fired for good cause, he certainly wouldn’t prevail in a lawsuit.

If he was fired without good cause, then council members Norman Jackson, Gwen Kennedy, Paul Livingston, Jim Manning, Greg Pearce and Seth Rose should all be fired for this wasteful spending of our tax dollars.

Is anybody in our county government ever going to be held responsible for these kinds of incidents?

Joe Pappas

Columbia

The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.

  Comments  