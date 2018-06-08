‘Sorry’ doesn’t undo all the damage

A lot of name calling has been hitting the airwaves lately, in attacks on the president and his family as well as others like Valerie Jarrett, Sarah Sanders and people running for office.
The people making such comments seem to think it’s OK to say such things and then simply apologize.
Years ago, a pastor gave a sermon about saying things that hurt others and then apologizing, thinking it undoes what was said. He said trying to take back the pain is like taking a feather pillow to the top of a tall building, opening it and scattering the feathers in the wind, and then trying to gather all of the feathers back into the pillow. The damage is done and can’t be undone.
Clam up, people; then you don’t have to say I’m sorry. Silence is golden.
Steve Hanayik
West Columbia
