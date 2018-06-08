Columbia has to get into the growth game

The latest census estimates just came out, and it looks like not only has Columbia lost its title as the largest city in the state to Charleston, it’s actually the only major city in the state to lose population.
This pretty much aligns with the fact that most of the economic growth over the years has bypassed Columbia and ended up in either the Lowcountry or the Upstate.
Boeing, Volvo, Keurig and many of the other major job announcements in this state have not been anywhere near the capital city.
What are local leaders doing to bring more jobs to the Midlands? What is Columbia doing to be more aggressive with annexation to grow the city? We are a dying city compared to the rest of the state, and that’s unacceptable.
A.J. Smith
Columbia
