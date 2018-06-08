Dawn Staley just taught another valuable lesson

Congratulations to our great women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley for standing up and defending her good name (“Dawn Staley, Missouri AD reach settlement in defamation lawsuit”). Those of us who were brought up like her will always remember being told how precious our good name was and how we could never get this treasure back if we lost it.
Some of this old-fashioned guidance from our childhood would serve other young people today.
Nancy Brazell
West Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
Comments