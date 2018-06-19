Support strong military by supporting F-35

It’s easy to take for granted how our men and women in uniform put their lives on the line every day for our freedom. We need to put the best technology, training and resources at their disposal.
One key resource is the F-35 next-generation fighter jet. Proclaimed the “world’s most advanced military aircraft,” the F-35 provides stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity and range, and allows personnel to gather and interpret data in real time. It will help us maintain air superiority amidst ever-more-complex global threats to peace.
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort has become home to an international training center for the F-35. Marine pilots and some or our closest allies are being prepared there to operate the F-35.
This is a continuation of South Carolina’s long history of military excellence. I ask all South Carolinians, especially those in Washington, to give the strongest possible support to the F-35 program.
Dean Widener
Chapin
