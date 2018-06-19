John Warren’s attacks on Henry McMaster lack foundation

John Warren’s allegation that Gov. Henry McMaster’s representatives tried to pressure a candidate into filing a protest to delaye a GOP congressional runoff appears to have no foundation whatsoever (“Warren attacks McMaster over allegations 'cronies' pressured lawmaker to stall runoff”).
The article quotes state Rep. Dan Hamilton as saying he was asked by people he wouldn’t identify to protest the June 12 primary results but acknowledging that the request didn’t come from Gov. McMaster or his campaign but “was an idea that was floated … by people just friendly to him, who were overeager to see him win.”
It seems completely irresponsible for Mr. Warren to attack the governor for this request, if it even occurred at all.
This allegation seems consistent with the tactic of guilt by association in smearing the governor for using political consultant Richard Quinn in previous campaigns. Mr. Quinn has been used by numerous politicians over the years, and I have heard of absolutely no evidence that the governor has been guilty of any wrongdoing.
It is disturbing when a candidate uses these tactics and spends more than $3 million of his own money to get elected.
Marshall Cain
Aiken
