Fireflies remind us of our place in the world

The dance of the fireflies returned last month at Congaree National Park, and so too did a renewed connection between my children and the planet we inhabit. As we stood at the entrance to the new firefly trail, waiting for our eyesight to adapt to the darkness, their anticipation built.
We could already see dozens of the spectacular little creatures swimming through the air around us, and the kiddos couldn’t wait to walk among the lights.
We listened to the crickets, the whispering voices of people around us and an owl in the distant darkness. Watching the lights of the fireflies was like watching the pulse of the forest right before our eyes. We had stepped out of an urban world created by humans, and we were in the heart of Mother Nature herself.
Those moments made one thing clear: This we must defend.
The frailty and beauty of life was gleefully on display for us, but it hangs in the balance.
These creatures serve a vital ecological role, which we need filled in order to survive, but they don’t have the capacity to defend themselves. You’ve never seen a group of fireflies or endangered salamanders handcuff themselves to a bulldozer, or climb a tree house to protest a new petroleum pipeline. But we need them, and they need us.
Sometimes it’s easy to get lost in the concrete jungles or desk jobs and forget about the outside world we depend upon.
Get outside to see it for yourself.
Be a kid again.
Connect back to the planet; get back in touch with South Carolina.
This is our home, and it’s up to us to fight for her future.
Tommy Gardiner
Aiken
