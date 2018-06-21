Democrats can’t compete with Republicans in hypocrisy race

Democrats have had their share of two-faced politicians, including ethics crusaders caught committing adultery with prostitutes (see Eliot Spitzer).
Republicans in Congress, however, have turned hypocrisy into an art form.
They hate Obamacare and all “socialized medicine” — except their own health insurance.
They’re all for democracy, as long as they can legislate barriers to keep the “wrong” people from voting.
They claim to represent family values but pucker up to our president, a serial adulterer who attained his position through rampant lying, fraud and bigotry.
They stand for strong immigration barriers, provided enough illegals can sneak through to work in their fields and work crews for slave wages.
They’re all for law and order, but only the NRA’s version: full access to assault rifles for all, psychopaths and terrorists included.
They favor local over central government, unless coastal towns want to protect their beaches by banning the plastic bags that their campaign donors favor.
Even in cases of rape or incest or to save the mother, they consider all abortions murder — unless their mistress needs one (Tim Murphy, R-Pa).
As Shakespeare put it, “O what man may within him hide, though angel on the outward side.”
Harry F. Smithson
Columbia
The State publishes a cross section of the letters we receive from South Carolinians in order to provide a forum for our community and also to allow our community to get a good look at itself, for good or bad. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not necessarily of The State.
